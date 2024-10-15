Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC Lt. Gov. and Republican candidate for governor Mark Robinson wants your vote

By Leoneda Inge,
Colin CampbellCole del Charco
Published October 15, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson announces his campaign for Governor at a rally outside Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Lynn Hey
/
For WUNC
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson announces his campaign for Governor at a rally outside Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Editor's note: This conversation was recorded before Mark Robinson announced a lawsuit against CNN for defamation. Robinson's campaign has not responded to WUNC's requests for an interview.

Current North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is the Republican candidate for governor. If elected, he would be the state's first Black governor.

Robinson's campaign has not responded to WUNC's requests for an interview. Instead of a conversation, we profile his political career and tumultuous campaign season.

WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell joins co-host Leoneda Inge to share his insights from years of reporting on Robinson.

Guest

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Related:

Tags
Due South 2024 North Carolina Governor's Race2024 ElectionPurple Ballot
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Related Content