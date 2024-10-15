NC Lt. Gov. and Republican candidate for governor Mark Robinson wants your vote

Editor's note: This conversation was recorded before Mark Robinson announced a lawsuit against CNN for defamation. Robinson's campaign has not responded to WUNC's requests for an interview.

Current North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is the Republican candidate for governor. If elected, he would be the state's first Black governor.

Robinson's campaign has not responded to WUNC's requests for an interview. Instead of a conversation, we profile his political career and tumultuous campaign season.

WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell joins co-host Leoneda Inge to share his insights from years of reporting on Robinson.

Guest

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

