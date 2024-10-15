Josh Stein, NC Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor makes his case to voters

On today's installment in our Purple Ballot series, Due South focuses on North Carolina's race for Governor.

North Carolina's current Attorney General Josh Stein stops by the studio. He's the Democratic nominee for Governor.



He’s a former four-term member of the state Senate, having represented Wake County. In 2016 he won election to the office of state Attorney General. Stein won re-election four-years ago and in January of 2023, ended a poorly-kept secret in the Raleigh political bubble, and announced he was seeking the governorship.

Josh Stein sits down with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii to make his case for why he should be the state's next governor.

Guest

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate

