Josh Stein, NC Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor makes his case to voters

Published October 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate in WUNC's studios.
Erin Keever/WUNC
Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate in WUNC's studios.

On today's installment in our Purple Ballot series, Due South focuses on North Carolina's race for Governor.

North Carolina's current Attorney General Josh Stein stops by the studio. He's the Democratic nominee for Governor.
 
He’s a former four-term member of the state Senate, having represented Wake County. In 2016 he won election to the office of state Attorney General. Stein won re-election four-years ago and in January of 2023, ended a poorly-kept secret in the Raleigh political bubble, and announced he was seeking the governorship.

Josh Stein sits down with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii to make his case for why he should be the state's next governor.

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
