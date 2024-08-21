The state of real estate in the Triangle is shifting. Here's how.

Home listings and home sales prices continue to increase in North Carolina, but sales have slowed slightly in recent months, with homes staying on the market for an average of just over 4 months.

The median sales price of homes in the area has increased by 4% to $374,700, year over year.

Leoneda Inge discusses the current real estate landscape in the Triangle with a local real estate agent.

Guest

John Wood, Broker-Owner with RE/MAX UNITED offices located in Raleigh, Cary, and Chapel Hill.