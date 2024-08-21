Affordable housing is scarce in Chapel Hill. EmPOWERment Inc. is working to change that.

About 12,000 of Chapel Hill’s 60,000 residents are living below the poverty line.

The Town of Chapel Hill is considered one of the most expensive places to live in the Triangle, where the cost of living is 8% higher than the national average and the cost of housing is 25% higher than the national average.

EmPOWERment Inc. is a grassroots organization that’s working to advocate for Orange County’s low income families and to create affordable housing in Chapel Hill – including a new development called PEACH apartments.

Guest

Delores Bailey, executive director of EmPOWERmnet Inc.