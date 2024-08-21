Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Affordable housing is scarce in Chapel Hill. EmPOWERment Inc. is working to change that.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published August 21, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT
Local elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking with Delores Bailey (third from right), executive director of EmPOWERment Inc.
Local elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking with Delores Bailey (third from right), executive director of EmPOWERment Inc.

About 12,000 of Chapel Hill’s 60,000 residents are living below the poverty line.

The Town of Chapel Hill is considered one of the most expensive places to live in the Triangle, where the cost of living is 8% higher than the national average and the cost of housing is 25% higher than the national average.

EmPOWERment Inc. is a grassroots organization that’s working to advocate for Orange County’s low income families and to create affordable housing in Chapel Hill – including a new development called PEACH apartments.

Guest

Delores Bailey, executive director of EmPOWERmnet Inc.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
