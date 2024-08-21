NCModernist preserves North Carolina's mid-century modern homes

North Carolina has one of the largest concentrations of modernist houses in the U.S. (second only to California, New York, and Florida) – and the state has a fascinating history with modernist housing design.

Leoneda Inge chats with George Smart, founder and executive director of USModernist, about the preservation and documentation of modern houses.

Guest

George Smart, founder and executive director of USModernist and its local branch, NCModernist

