Purple Ballot: next steps for NC Representative Jason Saine

Our second conversation with state lawmakers recently announcing their resignations is with Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln).

Saine was appointed to a seat in the North Carolina House in 2011, the first year in which Republicans reclaimed control of both chambers for the first time in more than a century.

Jeff Tiberii talks with him about chairing the budget committee, his leading role in the legalization of sports gambling, and what’s next for him after the state legislature.

Guest

Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln)