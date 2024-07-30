Bringing The World Home To You

Purple Ballot: next steps for NC Representative Jason Saine

By Jeff Tiberii
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
State Reps. Jason Saine, center, R-Lincoln, and Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, speak with Rep. Destin Hall, left, R-Caldwell, who was presiding over the House, during floor debate on the chamber's budget in the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, June 19, 2024. After a lengthy debate and some flared tempers, the budget was approved in a 73-36 vote.
Makiya Seminera
/
AP
State Reps. Jason Saine, center, R-Lincoln, and Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, speak with Rep. Destin Hall, left, R-Caldwell, who was presiding over the House, during floor debate on the chamber's budget in the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, June 19, 2024. After a lengthy debate and some flared tempers, the budget was approved in a 73-36 vote.

Our second conversation with state lawmakers recently announcing their resignations is with Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln).

Saine was appointed to a seat in the North Carolina House in 2011, the first year in which Republicans reclaimed control of both chambers for the first time in more than a century.

Jeff Tiberii talks with him about chairing the budget committee, his leading role in the legalization of sports gambling, and what’s next for him after the state legislature.

Guest

Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln)

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
