The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South spaces out on mysteries of the universe with NC astronomer

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiErin Keever
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
NASA

Editor's Note: This interview originally aired on May 6, 2024.

After talking with a NASA astronaut, we at Due South wanted to learn more about research that’s happening here on Earth.

Rachel Smith on Mauna Kea, Hawaii with telescopes Keck I and II in background

Rachel Smith, an astrophysicist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science, studies star and planet formation.

We talk with her about that, and space out on some of humankind's biggest questions, like – are we alone in the universe?

Guest

Rachel Smith, PhD, Astronomer at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, and Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Appalachian State University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
