Roy Wood Jr. on 'Road to Rickwood' and the civil rights legacy of the Birmingham baseball field

Roy Wood Jr. hosts the new podcast “Road to Rickwood” about the Birmingham, Alabama baseball field that saw it all when it comes to the American Civil Rights Movement.

He talks with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge about the history that unfolded at Rickwood, the oldest ballpark in the United States, and what it was like to be at Rickwood when he heard that the great Willie Mays, who got his professional start at the storied field, had passed away.

Guest

Roy Wood, Jr., comedian

WUNC will air the special documentary series "Road to Rickwood" from Tuesday, July 2 through Friday, July 5 at 10:00 a.m. It will broadcast in place of Due South.