We’re partial to the medium of radio – so, too, were LGBTQ activists in Houston, Texas in the 1970s.

Openly gay hosts led listeners, out or not, into pride parades, and tough conversations. The archivists who’ve digitized these recordings share their most interesting finds.

Guests

Emily Vinson, Preservation Coordinator at the University of Houston

Bethany Scott, Head of Preservation & Reformatting at the University of Houston