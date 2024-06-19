Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

More than 1000 formerly enslaved people were given land, only to have it taken back

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
The Reynolds Mansion on Sapelo Island in Georgia, "served as the Spalding Plantation Manor from 1810 until the Civil War," a description from Georgia State Parks says. Land on Sapelo Island was given to Fergus Wilson, who was enslaved there, and other people freed from enslavement after the Civil War. Wilson was one of more than 1,200 people given a deed to property by the Freedman's Bureau. Wilson served with the Union Army, and two of his sons would serve in the Georgia General Assembly.
The state of Georgia
/
Georgia State Parks
The Reynolds Mansion on Sapelo Island in Georgia, "served as the Spalding Plantation Manor from 1810 until the Civil War," a description from Georgia State Parks says. Land on Sapelo Island was given to Fergus Wilson, and other people freed from enslavement after the Civil War. Wilson was one of more than 1,200 people given a deed to property by the Freedman's Bureau. Wilson served with the Union Army, and two of his sons went on to serve in the Georgia General Assembly.

When we think of Black land ownership at the end of the Civil War, everything gets murky. It's widely accepted that the U.S. government promised former African slaves “40 acres and a mule” that never really materialized.

But The Center for Public Integrity and the investigative public radio program Reveal report in a special series, some formerly enslaved people were given 40 acres, and some were even given a mule.

Even after newly freed people were given this land, and deeds to the land, it was taken back. That was the case for Ruth Wilson's great-great-grandfather, Fergus Wilson.

Reporter Alexia Fernández Campbell found documents showing Fergus Wilson and two of his sons were given property on Sapelo Island, outside of Savannah, Georgia, where they had been enslaved by Charles Spalding.

Guests

Alexia Fernández Campbell, senior investigative reporter at the Center for Public Integrity

Ruth Wilson, great-great-granddaughter of Fergus Wilson, a man who fought for the Union Army and received land after emancipation

Read a profile of Ruth Wilson, and her great-great-grandfather Fergus Wilson published by Mother Jones, here.

Due South ReparationsCivil WarEmancipationJuneteenth
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco