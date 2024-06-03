Lee Roberts interview: UNC-Chapel Hill interim chancellor on DEI budget cuts, campus protests

Lee Roberts has been running UNC-Chapel Hill since January.

Erin Keever / WUNC A fence surrounds the American flag flying over campus in Chapel Hill on May 30. The Interim Chancellor says it is meant to prevent students from replacing the flag in protest.

In this interview with Co-Host Leoneda Inge, the interim chancellor reflects on controversial decisions, policy changes, campus protests, his mother and his future.

Roberts also responds to criticisms of his march with police to put an American flag up after protestors replaced it with a Palestinian flag. And to cuts of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

Plus, WUNC Higher Education reporter Brianna Atkinson and WRAL Sports Investigative reporter Brian Murphy add context and break down the lawsuit filed over an alleged open meetings violation, and ongoing chancellor searches at other colleges in the UNC system.

Guests:

Lee Roberts, Interim Chancellor UNC-Chapel Hill

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter and Fletcher Fellow at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter at WRAL

WUNC is an associated entity of UNC Chapel Hill. Members of WUNC's board of directors are appointed by the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.