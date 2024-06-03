Bringing The World Home To You

News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Lee Roberts interview: UNC-Chapel Hill interim chancellor on DEI budget cuts, campus protests

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
UNC-Chapel Hill interim chancellor Lee Roberts
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
UNC-Chapel Hill interim chancellor Lee Roberts in his South Building office on campus, sitting down for an interview with WUNC's Due South.

Lee Roberts has been running UNC-Chapel Hill since January.

A fence surrounds the American flag flying over campus in Chapel Hill on May 30. The Interim Chancellor says it is meant to prevent students from replacing the flag in protest.
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
A fence surrounds the American flag flying over campus in Chapel Hill on May 30. The Interim Chancellor says it is meant to prevent students from replacing the flag in protest.

In this interview with Co-Host Leoneda Inge, the interim chancellor reflects on controversial decisions, policy changes, campus protests, his mother and his future.

Roberts also responds to criticisms of his march with police to put an American flag up after protestors replaced it with a Palestinian flag. And to cuts of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

Plus, WUNC Higher Education reporter Brianna Atkinson and WRAL Sports Investigative reporter Brian Murphy add context and break down the lawsuit filed over an alleged open meetings violation, and ongoing chancellor searches at other colleges in the UNC system.

Guests:
Lee Roberts, Interim Chancellor UNC-Chapel Hill
Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter and Fletcher Fellow at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter at WRAL

WUNC is an associated entity of UNC Chapel Hill. Members of WUNC's board of directors are appointed by the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
