Due South

Southern food goes healthy

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
A plate full of Ed Mitchell recipes: his famous pork barbeque, baked beans, hush puppies, cole slaw, potato salad, tomato pie, deviled eggs, fried pig skins, fried green tomatoes, pecan pie and banana pudding.
matt ramey
Adapting the "Mediterranean diet" for the Southeastern U.S. population, using southern food staples. Including: hush puppies, sweet potatoes, collared greens and much more.

Recipes, big ideas, and more from a Doctor of public health who focuses on nutrition.

Guests

Dr. Alice Ammerman, Distinguished Prof. Department of Nutrition, Gillings School of Global Public Health, Director of Center for Health Promotion and Disease prevention https://sph.unc.edu/adv_profile/alice-ammerman-drph/

Alice Ammerman

Due South FoodNutrition
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
