NC News Roundup: UNC Board of Governors and DEI; Amazon and VinFast jobs; election workers update

On the North Carolina News Roundup… DEI and the BOG – a University of North Carolina Board of Governors committee votes to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at all 17 campuses. The head of the North Carolina State Board of Elections tells lawmakers that county boards need more help. And, big business in the Tar Heel state: updates on Amazon's facility in Johnston County, and VinFast's facility in Chatham County.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter, WUNC

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter and 2023 Fletcher Fellow, WUNC

Monica Casey, Durham reporter, WRAL

Ben Tobin, Greater Triangle Reporter, Triangle Business Journal

Later in the hour...

This Saturday, 4/20, North Carolina’s first marijuana dispensary will open in Cherokee on the land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. While there are efforts underway to sell marijuana there for recreational use, the offerings, for now, will only be available for approved medical use.

Co-host Leoneda Inge is joined by Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Lilly Knoepp, who has been following the effort to get this enterprise off the ground in a state where selling marijuana is still illegal, and Politico’s Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter Natalie Fertig.

Guests

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Natalie Fertig, Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter, POLITICO