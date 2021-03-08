NC Board of Elections

-
Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized because they failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November,…
-
Tens of thousands of absentee ballots already returned by North Carolina voters have been processed without issue. But a much smaller number has been set…
-
Around 11,000 voter registration forms pre-filled with incorrect information were mistakenly sent to people in North Carolina by a group seeking to…
-
A North Carolina judge on Friday approved a newly reached settlement that will extend the time for counties to collect absentee ballots and make it easier…
-
When Donald Trump's campaign took issue with a new rule on processing some votes in North Carolina, it didn't just complain to the Board of Elections and…
-
President Donald Trump's campaign committee and the Republican National Committee sued Saturday to block North Carolina election officials from enforcing…
-
It didn't take long for a GOP candidate to exploit the resignations of the two Republican members of North Carolina's State Board of Elections.David Black…
-
The two Republican members of North Carolina's state elections board have resigned after signing off on a legal settlement to alter absentee ballot rules…
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted along party lines Monday to back plans for early voting on Sundays in some counties.Under state law, the…
-
The North Carolina Board of Elections will not force counties to use hand-marked paper ballots in upcoming elections. The new board chair Damon Circosta…