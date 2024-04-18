Bringing The World Home To You

NC adds ‘Summer EBT’ program to get children food when school's out

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
NCDHHS

Starting this year, "SUN Bucks" should make it easier for children to get food during summer months when they're away from school.

Families that qualify will receive $40 per month for the three summer months per child. It will be paid out in a lump sum through electronic benefits (EBT). That's why "SUN Bucks" has also been called "Summer EBT." Learn more at the NCDHHS website here: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/sunbucks

It's a federal program led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and supported by states that choose to administer it.

A research partner for the Carolina Hunger Initiative found that a huge majority of children who qualify for summer meal programming don't get it. They hope this program will make it easier for families to access the assistance.

Guests:

-Tamara Baker, Project & Communications Director at the Carolina Hunger Initiative

-Madhu Vulimiri, Deputy Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being at NCDHHS

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
