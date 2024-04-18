NC adds ‘Summer EBT’ program to get children food when school's out

Starting this year, "SUN Bucks" should make it easier for children to get food during summer months when they're away from school.

Families that qualify will receive $40 per month for the three summer months per child. It will be paid out in a lump sum through electronic benefits (EBT). That's why "SUN Bucks" has also been called "Summer EBT." Learn more at the NCDHHS website here: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/sunbucks

It's a federal program led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and supported by states that choose to administer it.

A research partner for the Carolina Hunger Initiative found that a huge majority of children who qualify for summer meal programming don't get it. They hope this program will make it easier for families to access the assistance.

Guests:

-Tamara Baker, Project & Communications Director at the Carolina Hunger Initiative

-Madhu Vulimiri, Deputy Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being at NCDHHS