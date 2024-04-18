Bringing The World Home To You

Education
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

South Carolina Republican pushes Gov. to accept federal summer EBT for hungry kids

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
WIC shopper selects fresh vegetables at the Papaya Supermarket in Dearborn, Michigan. (June 2023).
U.S. Department of Agriculture
/
Flickr
A grocery shopper in Michigan

While some Republican-led states have accepted federal funding for Summer EBT — a new program that will make getting food during the summer easier for children on free and reduced price lunch. But other states are using it as political football to score points against Biden.

South Carolina isn’t the only state turning down this program so far. There’s also: Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. All have Republican governors.

Guest:
South Carolina State Senator Katrina Shealy is a Republican, and the chairman of the Senate Family and Veterans' Services Committee

Show Notes:
Here's the Op-Ed Sen. Shealy co-wrote with Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson.
-https://www.postandcourier.com/opinion/commentary/gov-mcmaster-sc-legislature-summer-ebt-program/article_6807914a-cb71-11ee-a39f-5b488d7b1a17.html

-Here's the story about the Nebraska Governor switching to accept the program after pressure:
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/09/us/politics/school-meals-summer-ebt.html

Due South Education PolicySchool LunchSummer EBT
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
