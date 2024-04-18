South Carolina Republican pushes Gov. to accept federal summer EBT for hungry kids

While some Republican-led states have accepted federal funding for Summer EBT — a new program that will make getting food during the summer easier for children on free and reduced price lunch. But other states are using it as political football to score points against Biden.

South Carolina isn’t the only state turning down this program so far. There’s also: Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. All have Republican governors.

Guest:

South Carolina State Senator Katrina Shealy is a Republican, and the chairman of the Senate Family and Veterans' Services Committee

Show Notes:

Here's the Op-Ed Sen. Shealy co-wrote with Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson.

-https://www.postandcourier.com/opinion/commentary/gov-mcmaster-sc-legislature-summer-ebt-program/article_6807914a-cb71-11ee-a39f-5b488d7b1a17.html

-Here's the story about the Nebraska Governor switching to accept the program after pressure:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/09/us/politics/school-meals-summer-ebt.html