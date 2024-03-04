The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary talks housing unaffordability, race and money lessons from 'Big Mama'

Public radio listeners have no doubt heard The Washington Post's personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary give sage advice about money matters. In 2024, many of us need her know-how more than ever before, especially when it comes to housing.

Singletary talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the Black homeownership gap, new pathways to homeownership and building wealth, and about her column "The Color of Money."

This conversation was recorded at North Carolina State University’s 2024 Emerging Issues Forum called “Weathering Financial Storms: A Resilient Future for North Carolina Families.”

Guest

Michelle Singletary, Personal finance columnist, The Washington Post