Due South

The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary talks housing unaffordability, race and money lessons from 'Big Mama'

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
Public radio listeners have no doubt heard The Washington Post's personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary give sage advice about money matters. In 2024, many of us need her know-how more than ever before, especially when it comes to housing.

Singletary talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the Black homeownership gap, new pathways to homeownership and building wealth, and about her column "The Color of Money."

This conversation was recorded at North Carolina State University’s 2024 Emerging Issues Forum called “Weathering Financial Storms: A Resilient Future for North Carolina Families.”

Guest
Michelle Singletary, Personal finance columnist, The Washington Post

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
