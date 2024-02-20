Perspectives on personal finance: the emotional costs of debt and 'financial trauma'

We start off our personal finance hour with some practical tips for managing money and making a budget. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a personal budgeting expert.

Guest

Stacie Walker, Chief Lending Officer, State Employees’ Credit Union

Then, when therapist Jillian Knight started her career, she took a hands-off approach when it came to talking with her clients about their money struggles. But the more she grappled with the emotional impact of her own debt, she realized there was an unmet need in the field of financial therapy.

Now, she counsels women and couples about how to unravel feelings around finances. She talks money shame and guilt with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii.

Guest

Jillian Knight, Certified Financial Therapist, Her Financial Therapy

Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii continue the conversation about personal finance with an exploration of financial trauma, and how poverty or financial insecurity may negatively impact financial decision-making down the road.

Dr. Traci Williams unpacks how historically marginalized populations may face barriers to financial well-being that go way beyond the bottom lines of their bank accounts.

Guest

Dr. Traci Williams, Board Certified Psychologist & Certified Financial Therapist, Healthy Wealthy Roots

