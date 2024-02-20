Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Perspectives on personal finance: the emotional costs of debt and 'financial trauma'

Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthy
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST
We start off our personal finance hour with some practical tips for managing money and making a budget. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a personal budgeting expert.

Guest
Stacie Walker, Chief Lending Officer, State Employees’ Credit Union

Then, when therapist Jillian Knight started her career, she took a hands-off approach when it came to talking with her clients about their money struggles. But the more she grappled with the emotional impact of her own debt, she realized there was an unmet need in the field of financial therapy.

Now, she counsels women and couples about how to unravel feelings around finances. She talks money shame and guilt with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii.

Guest
Jillian Knight, Certified Financial Therapist, Her Financial Therapy

Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii continue the conversation about personal finance with an exploration of financial trauma, and how poverty or financial insecurity may negatively impact financial decision-making down the road.

Dr. Traci Williams unpacks how historically marginalized populations may face barriers to financial well-being that go way beyond the bottom lines of their bank accounts.

Guest
Dr. Traci Williams, Board Certified Psychologist & Certified Financial Therapist, Healthy Wealthy Roots

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
