Tiny house advocate aims for big changes to help increase Black homeownership

Tiny house advocate Jewel Pearson was working hard to challenge the status quo of housing in America when she realized she had a different kind of challenge ahead of her — to upend the status quo within the tiny house movement itself, by advocating for representation, inclusion and increased access to tiny homeownership for people of color.

Pearson talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about her tiny house journey and her efforts to create safe, community-oriented spaces for tiny home dwellers to live.

Guest

Jewel Pearson, tiny house designer, advocate and consultant