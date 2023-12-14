Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The state of electric vehicles in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST
Pixabay

The number of electric vehicles on the road keeps increasing every year. But challenges remain.

This week, Tesla recalled two million vehicles following a years-long probe into faulty autopilot safety controls. Changes are coming to the significant financial incentives available to buyers. Building the infrastructure to support these vehicles is slow-going. And North Carolina continues to be a growing player in electric vehicle battery production.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii discusses those topics and the growth of EVs with two people who follow the industry closely.

Guests

David Boraks, environmental reporter at WFAE in Charlotte

Jacob Bolin, electric transportation specialist with Advanced Energy, a Raleigh-based non-profit Energy Consulting firm and program manager of Plug-In NC, that organization's statewide electric vehicle program.

