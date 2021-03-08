-
Tinkering with the family car used to be good training for getting a job at a body shop or a garage. But the vehicles rolling off assembly lines these…
-
Drivers in North Carolina pay more when the check engine light comes on than motorists in other states. That's according to a survey from the organization…
-
The 1957 Chevy was once the American Dream on wheels. It represented the easy life with backyard barbecues in suburban neighborhoods. But over time, its…
-
The 1957 Chevy was once the American Dream on wheels. It represented the easy life with backyard barbecues in suburban neighborhoods. But over time, its…
-
The defective fuel gauges can give drivers little or no warning their vehicle is at risk of running out of gas. GM says the readings can be off by as much as a quarter of a tank.