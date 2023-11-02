Due South sits down with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

On today's Due South: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Now at the end of his second term, Cooper, a Democrat, has been Governor since 2017. A North Carolina native from Nash County, he was the Attorney General of the state for sixteen years, and before that, he was a state lawmaker.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sat down with Governor Cooper at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh for a wide-ranging conversation on his tenure, redistricting, the Governor's veto power, jobs, Medicaid expansion, and the biggest challenges facing the state.

We also touched on his love for the Carolina Hurricanes and diet Sun Drop soda.