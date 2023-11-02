Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South sits down with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del CharcoErin Keever
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
NC Governor Roy Cooper sits down for an interview with Due South's Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever/WUNC
NC Governor Roy Cooper sits down for an interview with Due South's Jeff Tiberii

On today's Due South: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Now at the end of his second term, Cooper, a Democrat, has been Governor since 2017. A North Carolina native from Nash County, he was the Attorney General of the state for sixteen years, and before that, he was a state lawmaker.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sat down with Governor Cooper at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh for a wide-ranging conversation on his tenure, redistricting, the Governor's veto power, jobs, Medicaid expansion, and the biggest challenges facing the state.

We also touched on his love for the Carolina Hurricanes and diet Sun Drop soda.

Tags
Due South Governor Roy CooperN.C. Politics
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Executive Producer of WUNC’s new daily radio show, Due South, set to debut in Fall 2023. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever