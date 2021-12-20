Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year

After the holiday season ends, messages urging folks to buy gym memberships, revamp their diets and “get back on track" ramp up. But, as research shows: dieting does not work. So, what can folks do to build better connections with food, movement and their bodies? Embodied explores the answers to these questions and provides listeners with tools for thinking about individual and systemic ways to push back on the more than $70 billion dollar industry that promotes thinness and weight loss as the key to health and happiness.