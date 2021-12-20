Bringing The World Home To You

Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year

Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year

"Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year" is a three-part radio and podcast series that explores diet culture and how it shapes our relationships to our bodies and food.

After the holiday season ends, messages urging folks to buy gym memberships, revamp their diets and “get back on track" ramp up. But, as research shows: dieting does not work. So, what can folks do to build better connections with food, movement and their bodies? Embodied explores the answers to these questions and provides listeners with tools for thinking about individual and systemic ways to push back on the more than $70 billion dollar industry that promotes thinness and weight loss as the key to health and happiness.

Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year Discussion Guide
Dive deeper into each episode of the three-part special series from Embodied