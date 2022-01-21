Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Accepted: Bringing Body Neutrality Into The Conversation

Published January 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Episode 3.jpg
Charnel Hunter
/
The body positivity movement teaches us to express love for ourselves no matter what we look like. The body neutrality movement says it's ok to just exist - no feelings attached.

Anita brings the RESOLVED series to a close by revisiting a conversation about body neutrality. Fat activists teach her about radical reframes, including body positivity and a newer term to her: body neutrality.

Meet the Guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastResolvedVirgie Tovar Tigress Osborn Zoe Bisbing Body Neutrality Body Positivity
Stay Connected