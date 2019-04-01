UNC Women's Basketball Staff Put On Leave As School Initiates Review

North Carolina's Shayla Bennett (0) shoots over Wake Forest's Elisa Penna (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Credit Ben McKeown / AP Photo

The University of North Carolina has placed its women's basketball coaching staff on administrative leave following the launch of an investigation into the program's culture, according to a news release issued Monday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Athletic Department.

The statement released by the department said Charlotte-based firm law Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will "conduct the review and assess the culture of the women’s basketball program and the experience of [their] student-athletes."

The department identified "issues raised by student-athletes and others" as the reason for investigation without giving specific details.

"The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition," it read.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Athletic Department did not provide a deadline for the completion of the investigation but ensured "the review will be thorough and prompt."

Basketball
UNC Women's Basketball

