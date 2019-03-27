Related Program: 
The State of Things

Lynchings Not A Historical Artifact, Lennon Lacy Death Explored In New Film

By & 21 minutes ago

Claudia Lacy, the mother of Lennon Lacy, believes her son was murdered. The members of the Lacy are prominently featured in Jacqueline Olive's documentary.
Credit from the film Always in Season

There was a time when lynchings were treated like a parade through town or a big community event. Some were even commemorated on picture postcards and mailed to friends and family around the country.

Filmmaker Jacqueline Olive became fascinated by these old postcards and the stories of the nameless people strung up to their death. To Olive, they did not look much different than members of her family, and the images haunted her: Who were the spectators who gathered, laughed, and reveled at the sight of a public murder? These questions led Olive on a 10 year quest to document lynchings throughout the country. And she discovered that while many want to think of lynchings as a thing of the past, they continue on today. “Always in Season” centers around the suspected lynching of Lennon Lacy, a 17-year old African-American man who was found hanging from a swing set in Bladenboro, North Carolina in 2014. The death was ruled a suicide, but the victim’s mother insists there was foul play. Filmmaker Jacqueline Olive joins host Frank Stasio to share “Always in Season” which won Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency at Sundance. The film will screen at the upcoming Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham on Friday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m.

 

