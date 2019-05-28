How One Rural NC County Made Civil Rights History

Coastal Hyde County is the site of one of the longest and most successful civil rights protests in American history. In 1968 the African American community boycotted Hyde County schools in response to the county’s desegregation plan.

The board of education’s plan — created without input from the African American community — would have closed all black schools. Black families were disappointed in a plan that completely overlooked their educational heritage and protested by not sending their children to school for an entire year and participating in marches, protests and sit-ins. Demonstrators marched to Raleigh twice and persisted despite facing tear gas, angry white neighbors and even a gun battle with the Ku Klux Klan.

This weekend, North Carolina dedicated a state highway historical marker in Hyde County to commemorate this movement.

Host Frank Stasio remembers the events with Azalea Mackey, David Cecelski and Alice Spencer Mackey. Azalea Mackey and Alice Spencer Mackey were both students at the time of the boycott, and they share their memories with Stasio. Cecelski is a historian and the author of several books, including “Along Freedom Road: Hyde County, North Carolina and the Fate of Black Schools in the South” (University of North Carolina Press/1994). He puts the Hyde County school boycott in historical context.