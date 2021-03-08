-
Karla FC Holloway was raised in Buffalo, New York in the midst of the battle over school desegregation. Her parents were both school administrators, and…
Coastal Hyde County is the site of one of the longest and most successful civil rights protests in American history. In 1968 the African American…
Before the University of North Carolina at Greensboro was a thriving liberal arts school filled with rich and diverse voices, it was Woman’s College. When…
LeRoy Frasier, who along with his brother and another high school student was among the first African-American undergraduate students to successfully…
In 1963, the Durham School Board extended the desegregation of schools to elementary school students. Third-grader Charmaine McKissick-Melton and her…
Jim Grimsley was an 11-year-old boy growing up in Jones County, North Carolina, when the first black children enrolled in his all-white school.It was more…