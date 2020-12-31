Related Program: 
The State of Things

Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: The Bucket Brothers Tune Their Talents

By 2 hours ago

The Bucket Brothers Casey Valleroy (left) and Logan Valleroy (right) joined host Frank Stasio in the studio in 2016, when Casey was 12 and Logan was 16.
Credit Charlie Shelton-Ormond/WUNC

Logan Valleroy and Casey Valleroy might be teenagers, but their musical prowess makes them seem like professional musicians. The brothers have been playing music since they were young. Today, the pair play a myriad of instruments like the violin, keyboard, drums, saxophone and guitar, but started out as kids banging on pots and pans around the house.

Host Frank Stasio interviewed The Bucket Brothers in 2016 about their debut album, called "Our State." The brothers also talked about developing their talents and playing everything from old-time folk music to gypsy jazz. This was one of Frank’s most memorable conversations as he looks back on his time in the host chair.

