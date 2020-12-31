Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: The Bucket Brothers Tune Their Talents

Logan Valleroy and Casey Valleroy might be teenagers, but their musical prowess makes them seem like professional musicians. The brothers have been playing music since they were young. Today, the pair play a myriad of instruments like the violin, keyboard, drums, saxophone and guitar, but started out as kids banging on pots and pans around the house.

Retiring host Frank Stasio looks back on his 2016 interview with The Bucket Brothers.

Host Frank Stasio interviewed The Bucket Brothers in 2016 about their debut album, called "Our State." The brothers also talked about developing their talents and playing everything from old-time folk music to gypsy jazz. This was one of Frank’s most memorable conversations as he looks back on his time in the host chair.