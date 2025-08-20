Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Several injured in food truck fire at LJVM Coliseum

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 20, 2025 at 9:54 AM EDT
A black coffee food truck with white lettering
David Ford
/
WFDD
The coffee truck where a fire injured several on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

Four people were injured Wednesday morning in a food truck fire at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

The city’s police and fire departments are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Today is move-in day for Wake Forest University students, and the Coliseum is being used as a check-in site.

The school issued an alert stating that none of those injured were students or employees at the university. Those who were injured in the incident were transported by EMS. WFDD will continue following this story.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories