Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 21

By 39 minutes ago

Mack Brown, wearing a mask, watches his UNC football team during a game in the 2020 season.
Credit Robert Willett / The News & Observer via AP, Pool

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 14.

Dec. 21, 2020

7:25 a.m. - On Sunday, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,900 new daily COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount yet. Hospitalizations were down slightly compared to recent days, but are still over 2,700. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:15 a.m. - Cumberland County Schools is suspending most sports and in-person extracurricular activities until at least mid-January as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Cross country and volleyball teams can continue playing to enter state playoffs. Any team that does not make the playoffs will stop activities. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates:

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
coronavirusblog
NC Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

FDA Panel Recommends Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

By Dec 17, 2020

In a 20-0 vote, with one abstention, a panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Moderna be authorized for emergency use in adults during the pandemic.

If the agency authorizes the vaccine for emergency use, as is expected, it would become the second to be deployed in the U.S to fight the coronavirus.

The vote in favor of the vaccine was taken to answer the agency's question: Do the benefits of the Moderna vaccine outweigh its risks for use in people age 18 and older?

Paycheck-To-Paycheck Nation: Why Even Americans With Higher Income Struggle With Bills

By Dec 16, 2020

A house. Two cars. A kid in college. Debi and Nick Lemieur had all the markers of a middle class life. But they both remember one purchase — Nick's $600 bass amplifier — that prompted one of the biggest fights in their four decades of marriage.

"He didn't tell me he hid it in the trunk of the car, and I found it," Debi says, laughing, 14 years later. "To me it was like, oh my God, how much will this screw with our budget?"