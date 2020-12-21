Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 21

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 14.

Dec. 21, 2020

7:25 a.m. - On Sunday, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,900 new daily COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount yet. Hospitalizations were down slightly compared to recent days, but are still over 2,700. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:15 a.m. - Cumberland County Schools is suspending most sports and in-person extracurricular activities until at least mid-January as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Cross country and volleyball teams can continue playing to enter state playoffs. Any team that does not make the playoffs will stop activities. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

