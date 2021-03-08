NC Education

-
Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly say they're close to an agreement with Governor Roy Cooper on details of a school reopening plan.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that educators and support staff will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine starting…
North Carolina state senators gave initial approval to a bill on Thursday that would require all 115 public school districts to offer in-person learning…
In a public briefing on Tuesday, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper strongly encouraged all schools in the state to offer some form of in-person learning for…
While COVID-19 surges across the state, schools are adjusting plans for in-person learning. But the tough calls have been left almost completely to local…
North Carolina public schools will open this fall with a mix of in-person and remote-learning options, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Individual…
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced guidelines on Tuesday that will allow North Carolina K-12 schools to reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity but give…
Governor Roy Cooper is slated to provide an update on education plans for K-12 public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. He will also issue a…
How teachers end up in the profession, and how they progress in their careers, was a main focus of the State Board of Education's February meeting.The…
Teachers across the state of North Carolina who haven’t been able to pass a licensure exam could get an extension from the General Assembly.A bill passed…