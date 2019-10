Dom Flemons talks Pete Seeger, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee's 'Cindy.'

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This time, Dom Flemons talks about a recording of the song 'Cindy' that Pete Seeger made with North Carolinians Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.

Stick around after the episode to hear Dom Flemon's 'Sonoran Church Two-Step.'