We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Grammy winner and American…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This time, Dom Flemons talks about a…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this week's episode Music Maker Relief…
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery station, WUNC Music.On…
This is epsidoe four from season two of American Songster Radio.In 1854, Nat Love - aka "Deadwood Dick" - was born into slavery in Tennessee. At a young…
This is episode five from season two of American Songster Radio.Bass Reeves was born into slavery in 1838 in the "Texarkana" region of the South. Legend…
This is the sixth and final episode from season two of American Songster Radio."Goodbye, Old Paint" is one of the most famous cowboy songs. The first…
WUNC is proud to present the world premiere of the video for "Black Woman" performed by Dom Flemons. The song was explained in the first episode of Season…
The cowboy is an icon of American culture. But the popular image of the white cowboy skews our perception of what kind of Americans did—and do—cowboying…
Young banjo players Jerron Paxton and Kaia Kater hail from places that are pretty far removed from the American South. But as they learned their…