Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Elizabeth Cotten

  • Elizabeth Cotten
    An image of Elizabeth Cotten
    Diana Davies

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, folk musician and Grammy nominee Alice Gerrard talks about one of her heroes, Elizabeth Cotten. Alice is the subject of 'You Gave Me A Song,' a documentary that premieres at The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham this weekend.

Come Hear NC on the Songs We Love Podcast

"It's simple, but it conjures up beautiful images of after death, hearing that train that you love, and the train is such a feature of southern music."

Alice Gerrard with David Brower
Credit Russ Henry

This Summer, WUNC Music will be co-sponsoring the Freight Train Blues Music Series in Carrboro. More information can be found here.

Freight Train Blues Music Series
Credit Music Maker Relief Foundation

