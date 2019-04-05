Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Elizabeth Cotten

Alice Gerrard talks with David Brower about Elizabeth Cotten's 'Freight Train.'

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, folk musician and Grammy nominee Alice Gerrard talks about one of her heroes, Elizabeth Cotten. Alice is the subject of 'You Gave Me A Song,' a documentary that premieres at The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham this weekend.

"It's simple, but it conjures up beautiful images of after death, hearing that train that you love, and the train is such a feature of southern music."

This Summer, WUNC Music will be co-sponsoring the Freight Train Blues Music Series in Carrboro. More information can be found here.