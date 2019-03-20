WUNC Co-Sponsors Four Free Concerts In Carrboro: Freight Train Blues Music Series

Freight train, freight train, run so fast

Please don't tell what train I'm on

They won't know what route I've gone

Those are the opening lines to "Freight Train," a song written by young Elizabeth Cotten as she grew up in Carrboro, N.C., near the train depot that served as the town's early foundation. Railroads and Piedmont Blues are Carrboro traditions that continue to be celebrated in the annual Freight Train Blues Music Series.

Come join us at Carrboro Town Commons Friday evenings in May and June

This year, WUNC partners with Music Maker Relief Foundation and the Carrboro Recreation & Parks Department to present a series of four free outdoor concerts that highlight roots music with an emphasis on regional blues. The music series that launches on May 24. Each concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons (Farmer's Market).

Schedule of Shows

May 24 - AJ Ghent

AJ Ghent [j-ent] and His Singing Guitar construct a musical sound that can be heard howling from the church to the streets to the clubs. His style can be defined as fresh, nostalgic, electrifying and roots rock, -- fusing blues, funk, rock, and pop, mashing it into a genre he likes to call, NEO BLUES.

May 31 - Chatham Rabbits | Alexa Rose

The Chatham Rabbits are a husband and wife duo that play original folk music that nods to rich bluegrass and old-time traditions.

Alexa Rose has the rare ability to find strikingly original melodies that nevertheless sound like they must have existed for a long time, stored away maybe in the ether of creativity, self-evident and awaiting discovery.

June 7 - Eastern NC Gospel Jubilee feat. the Glorifying Vines Sisters, Bishop Albert Harrison & the Gospel Tones, James Barrett & the Golden Jubilees, the Dedicated Men of Zion, plus special guests

Eastern NC is home to a thriving gospel tradition that has had both statewide and national influence. From quartet singing to sacred stride piano, the Eastern North Carolina Gospel Jubilee presents a revue of the spirit-raising sounds that have been the backbone of many North Carolina communities.

June 14 - Cool John Ferguson | Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen | Cookie McGee

Cool John Ferguson ranks "among the five greatest guitarists in the world. He is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. He is with the ranks of Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery, and Django Reinhardt." - Taj Mahal

Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen throws down New Orleans style. The unofficially crowned Queen of the Bullpen has all the mettle, pathos, and ocean-deep compassion of Billie Holiday, Koko Taylor, and Etta James, with her own dramatic flair and wicked humor.

Cookie McGee grew up next to blues legend Freddie King in Dallas, TX and can shred the electric guitar with the best of them.