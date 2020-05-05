Coastal Counties Battle Health And Economic Concerns As Reopen Date Nears

North Carolina’s coastal counties draw millions of visitors each year with their scenic shorelines and festive events. Tourism is the primary economic driver in beach communities like Corolla, in Currituck County, but the coronavirus will prevent hotels, restaurants, vacation rentals and events from operating at full capacity this summer.

Currituck County commissioners have discussed reopening the beaches to visitors on May 22. Host Frank Stasio talks with Tameron Kugler, director of tourism and transportation for Currituck County, about the health and economic concerns faced by the county and its residents. Kugler details the challenges of following safety guidelines while reconnecting people to their livelihoods, as well as the need to soothe fears of both visitors and residents.

Stasio also speaks with Samantha Crisp, director of the Outer Banks History Center. Crisp talks about the concerns of community members about opening up too soon, and she describes how the community can learn from other historic crises.

