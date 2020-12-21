Ben Phantom's Music Video 'Saigon' Documents His Father's Return To Vietnam

Asheville-based singer-songwriter Ben Phantom’s father never talked about his time in Vietnam. So when he finally decided to go back for a visit after 42 years in the United States, Phantom brought a video camera.

Host Anita Rao talks with Asheville-based musician Ben Phantom about his new song and music video 'Saigon.'

As he filmed the sights and sounds of his father’s homeland, their family cemetery and the homes of family members, he started writing a song. Three years later, Phantom’s song and music video “Saigon” tell the story of his father’s return home. The musician joins host Anita Rao to talk about his father’s story, their travels in Vietnam and how the pandemic has shaped the year for the musician.

"Saigon" Official Music Video: