Appalachian State Kicks Off COVID Bowl Season In Myrtle Beach

By & 1 hour ago

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C.
Credit Richard Shiro / AP

Appalachian State and North Texas start the COVID-19 college football bowl season in the first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

The Mountaineers of the Sun Belt Conference and the Mean Green of Conference USA begin what's sure to be a changing bowl season. Appalachian State may have an edge, having played on Coastal Carolina's teal field earlier this season, losing to the Chanticleers 34-23 on Nov. 21.

This first-time bowl is also the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl to take place in the state of South Carolina.

The Mountaineers (8-3) are favored over North Texas (4-5) by 19.5 points, according to most sportsbooks. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Appalachian State is looking to keep its perfect postseason record intact. The Mountaineers have won all five of their bowl games since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision before the 2015 season. Last year, the Mountaineers beet UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl in Shawn Clark’s debut as head coach.

The key match-up to watch is North Texas quarterback Austin Aune will fare against Appalachian State's defense. The Mean Green led Conference USA in almost every offensive category, averaging 515 yards and 35.1 points a game, and Aune has thrown for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Mountaineers ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense by allowing 19.3 points while leading the league in total defense by surrendering fewer than 315 yards per game.

Appalachian State has its own talented quarterback too though, as Zac Thomas has thrown for 2,075 yards and 19 touchdowns this year. Still, Thomas has been sporadic and inconsistent at times too. The preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year has thrown 11 interceptions this season, nearly doubling his total from 2019.

Both teams bring momentum into the bowl matchup with Appalachian State coming off a 34-26 win at rival Georgia Southern on Dec. 12 while North Texas topped UTEP 45-43 on Dec. 11.

Appalachian State is one of four teams from North Carolina playing in a bowl game this season. The Mountaineers join:

  • Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 (noon | ESPN)
  • No. 23 N.C. State vs. Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 (noon | ESPN)
  • No. 13 UNC vs. No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. | ESPN)
Tags: 
Appalachian State University
College Football
Sports
Myrtle Beach
Sun Belt Conference

Related Content

21 Arrested In Large-Scale Fraternity-Related Drug Ring

By , & Dec 17, 2020
Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons with edit

Federal and state law enforcement have arrested 21 people associated with a large-scale drug ring involving the North Carolina campuses at UNC-Chapel Hill, Appalachian State University and Duke University.

Women's Basketball: Veterans Lead UNC To Upset Win Over No. 18 Syracuse

By Dec 18, 2020
UNC guard Petra Holesinska dribbles against S.C. State on Dec. 3, 2020 at Carmichael Arena.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC

North Carolina's second-year women's basketball head coach Courtney Banghart said earlier this week that she needed more from her veterans after the Tar Heels lost their first two ACC games of the season.

Thursday night, UNC's seniors showed up in a big way, powering the Tar Heels to a dominant 92-68 upset win over No. 18 Syracuse at Carmichael Arena.

MLB Converts Appalachian League — Including Burlington Royals — Into College Summer Circuit

By & Sep 30, 2020
Burlington Royals MiLB
Courtesy of the Burlington Royals

Major League Baseball started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.