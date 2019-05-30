Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center In Kernersville

Amazon has confirmed a new center will bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the Triad area.

Last July, Amazon signed a lease for a site off of Old Greensboro Road in Guilford County. Construction and landscaping began last August.

There's no date set for the center to open, but Amazon officials said it will occur next year.

In recent years, there has been concern about Amazon's employment practices. Last year, an anonymous warehouse worker wrote a series called "The Amazon Diaries" exposing how the company treats employees like "disposable parts."

Amazon officials refuted these claims.

In a statement, Amazon said they're "proud to call North Carolina home and serve customers throughout North Carolina and surrounding states."

The Kernersville fulfillment center will be one of five in the state. Amazon operates two other centers in Charlotte and Kannapolis. They plan to launch another center in Garner and a second one in Charlotte.