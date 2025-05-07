NC House votes to make insurers cover more breast cancer, biomarker screenings

The state House voted Wednesday to require insurance companies to cover more testing for breast cancer and other diseases.

One bill would require insurance companies to cover supplemental breast cancer exams on the same terms as they provide for mammograms.

The bill's supporters say patients are declining the additional tests because they can cost more than $1,000 even with insurance.

Rep. Donna White, R-Johnston, says the mandate could save lives.

"Give people a chance to live, because breast cancer is one of those cancers that can be cured if treated early," she said. "Please do not listen to the insurance companies on this particular bill."

But Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, was one of just two legislators who voted against the measure. "You would think as a breast cancer survivor, I would support this bill, but this increases our healthcare costs because it increases our insurance costs," she said. "I'm afraid I can't do this."

A similar bill passed the House two years ago but never got a hearing in the Senate.

Another bill that passed the House with nearly unanimous support would require insurance companies to cover biomarker testing. Those tests look at genes and other molecules that can help diagnose diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she's benefited from biomarker testing that helped her make lifestyle changes. Her doctor, she said, "sees a number of patients for whom his treatment strategies would change if he knew they had the biomarkers, but currently he has fights with insurance companies to cover those tests."

Both bills now go to the Senate, which recently passed a bill to limit the creation of new insurance coverage mandates. Supporters of that bill say forcing insurance plans to cover particular services drives up costs, and if it passes, lawmakers considering new mandates would need to review a list of existing mandates and find one to repeal.

Senate OKs pharmacy legislation

As the House debated the two insurance coverage bills, the Senate voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a wide-ranging bill its sponsor calls "one of the most sweeping reforms with respect to how we regulate the prescription drug market."

Senate Bill 479 aims to boost independent and rural pharmacies, as well as patients who live in "pharmacy deserts" where there are few options to fill prescriptions. It also puts new regulations on pharmacy benefit managers, which serve as middlemen negotiating drug costs with insurers and manufacturers.

"This bill incentivizes community pharmacies to locate in rural communities," said Sen. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston and the bill's sponsor. "It provides needed transparency on PBMs and protects our consumers."