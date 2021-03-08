Prescription Drugs

-
The opioid epidemic has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past few decades. A newly-released Drug Enforcement Administration…
A study from UNC-Chapel Hill shows cancer doctors who received money from pharmaceutical companies for meals and lodging were more likely to prescribe…
The North Carolina Department of Insurance is encouraging everyone to do some spring cleaning in their medicine cabinets. Operation Medicine Drop is…
Spending on high-price specialty drugs has risen dramatically in the past thirteen years, according to new research from UNC-Chapel Hill.Stacie Dusetzina…
Some mental health patients in rural Nash and Vance Counties are getting help from local nurses and technicians to keep their medications straight at…
Health care organizations in North Carolina are expanding an initiative to see how doctors and pharmacists cooperate to streamline patient care.Community…
Medical facilities are facing a national shortage of intravenous drugs, especially saline IV drips. Saline is used to treat dehydrated…
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a class of drugs that can cure most hepatitis C infections. That's great news for the more than 3 million Americans infected. But the high cost — $84,000 per course of treatment — means some patients could miss out.
North Carolina residents have turned in millions of unused pills this year as part of a effort to fight substance abuse. State Attorney General Roy Cooper…