Over 17,000 turn out for Vice President Kamala Harris rally in Greensboro

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Greensboro for a rally Thursday evening just two days after her debate with former President Donald Trump.

With less than two months before election day, Martha Nesselrode, a life-long Republican, waited in line outside of the Greensboro Coliseum to attend the event — her first Democratic rally since making the switch.

“We listened to the debate this week, and we are just totally sold,” Nesselrode said. “She's our gal.”

She, her daughter, and granddaughter joined more than 17,000 others for the rally. Several attendees said they felt more excited and optimistic about the election than ever before, like Sara Howard from Browns Summit.

“I love it. I’m so excited,” Howard said, wearing a shirt that read "Childless Dog Ladies Against Fascism." “I haven’t been this energized since Obama to be honest.”

Bill Haverland, 78, from Raleigh said he was surprised at how quickly he and others took to Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“You know, I expected Joe was going to step down and there was going to be a big fight, and I didn't know about Kamala,” Haverland said. “But I've watched her. She's a hot ticket. She's terrific.”

North Carolina Central University student Breyannah Caseres came to the rally with a couple of friends. They’ll be voting in a presidential election for the first time this year.

“I mean, this is monumental,” Caseres said. “This is going to be our first woman president. Like, let's just say that now.”

Attendees said their top issues in this election were abortion rights, education, social, economic and racial equality, and preserving democracy.

Across the street from the coliseum, a small group of pro-Palestine protesters held up signs and chanted, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Saied Fayar, one of the demonstrators, said this issue will be keeping him from voting for Harris.

“Never. She doesn't deserve any vote for free people who should choose better option,” he said. “We cannot go with monopoly politician, either Democrat or Republican. We need third party, fourth party even.”

When Harris took to the stage, she shared her plans to increase affordable housing, support abortion rights and cut taxes for the middle class. She also spoke about her debate with former President Donald Trump which took place two days prior.

“It was the same old show, same old tired playbook we've heard for years, with no plan for how he would address the needs of the American people,” Harris said. “Well, folks, look, it's time to turn the page.”

Still, she called herself the “underdog,” and said the election was going to be tight.

“Your voice is your vote, North Carolina,” Harris said. “And you are going to make all the difference in the outcome of this race.”

Other speakers including Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and Congresswoman Kathy Manning also highlighted the importance of the state in the presidential race.

This rally marks Harris’ ninth visit to North Carolina.

This article first appeared on WFDD. Read more of WFDD's coverage at wfdd.org.

