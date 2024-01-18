Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden announces high-speed internet investment in NC as part of nationwide broadband goals

WUNC | By Will Michaels
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:22 PM EST
President Joe Biden announces an $82 million investment in high-speed Internet infrastructure in Raleigh, N.C., January 18, 2024.
Peyton Sickles
/
For WUNC
President Joe Biden announces an $82 million investment in high-speed Internet infrastructure in Raleigh, N.C., January 18, 2024.

In a visit to Raleigh Thursday, President Biden promoted his administration's plan to improve high-speed internet access in North Carolina.

The president said another $82 million in federal COVID relief funds would go toward laying the infrastructure to connect 16,000 more households to high-speed internet. North Carolina has already invested more than $700 million in internet connectivity through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the White House.

"Fiber-optic cable is being laid in the ground as we speak," Biden said. "Over the next three years, over 300,000 homes and businesses all across North Carolina will be connected with affordable, high-speed internet."

The Biden administration wants nationwide access to high-speed internet by 2030.

The Census Bureau says in 2022, 87% of North Carolina households had internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second, which is considered fast. But coverage in rural counties is significantly lower.

"High-speed internet isn't a luxury anymore. It's a necessity," Biden said, citing the need for faster connections between doctors' offices and patients who need to be seen remotely.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also set aside $14 billion to give low-income households discounts on their internet bills of up to $30 per month. Eligible families have to sign up by Feb. 7.
Tags
Politics Joe BidenCarolinas Healthcare
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's Weekend Host and Reporter.
See stories by Will Michaels
More Stories