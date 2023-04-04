BREAKING: NC House Democrat to switch parties, creating GOP supermajority

State House Republicans will soon have a veto-proof majority, as a Democrat from Mecklenburg County is expected to announce a party switch this week.

North Carolina General Assembly / Rep. Tricia Ann Cotham (D-Mecklenburg)



Rep. Tricia Cotham was elected last year in a left-leaning district in southeastern Mecklenburg County. She'd served in the House for more than a decade before taking a break from the legislature in 2016.

Several Republicans with knowledge of the situation confirmed to WUNC that Cotham has notified her colleagues that she plans to join the GOP caucus. Axios Raleigh was the first to report the news on Tuesday. A press conference announcing the decision is expected on Wednesday, sources said.

Cotham's move will mean that Republicans have 72 seats in the House — the exact number needed to override any vetoes from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cotham was one of three Democrats absent from a veto override last week on a controversial gun bill. She issued a statement saying she'd missed the session because of treatment for long COVID; she'd previously voted against the bill.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters at the beginning of this year's session that he thought several House Democrats might switch parties, but he didn't name them.