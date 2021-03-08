-
State lawmakers adjourned today without taking up a vote on overriding Governor Roy Cooper's budget veto. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) made it…
The North Carolina General Assembly returns to Raleigh briefly on Tuesday with a short to-do list, topped by another Republican attempt to override…
North Carolina's governor has followed through on his plans to veto elections legislation that would require a complete election redo in a disputed U.S.…
Gov. Roy Cooper slammed down another veto Friday, his fourth of this legislative term.Cooper vetoed House Bill 467, which would reduce the liability hog…
State lawmakers have successfully overridden two bills that Governor Pat McCrory vetoed.One is a measure that would require welfare recipients to be…
This week, the General Assembly overrode two of Governor McCrory’s vetoes on high profile measures. One measure requires drug testing for certain welfare…
Governor Pat McCrory vetoed two bills today.One (HB 786) known as the "Reclaiming NC Act" would have required undocumented immigrants to submit to…
Governor Bev Perdue has vetoed legislation that would roll back the Racial Justice Act.Jessica Jones: The governor issued a statement late yesterday…
Early this morning, state lawmakers overrode the governor's veto of a bill preventing teachers from automatically paying dues to the state's largest…