Scenic Mabry Mill reopens on the Blue Ridge Parkway

An iconic spot on the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened after restoration work.

Mabry Mill is in Meadows of Dan, Va., not too far from the North Carolina line. The mill was once used for grinding corn and sawing lumber. More recently, it’s been a parkway stop for music and dancing.

The newly restored mill is back open following a restoration that included adding a new roof with white oak shakes.

Traditional Appalachian folk demonstrations, including blacksmithing and weaving, are available throughout the week. Music is performed every first and third Sunday.

The National Park Service has also reopened about four miles of the Parkway in the Bamboo Gap area near Boone following damage from Helene.