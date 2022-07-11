Cooper signs a nearly $28B new state budget into law

With Governor Roy Cooper's signature, North Carolina now has a new $27.9 billion state budget that includes significant investment in education, economic development, and transportation.

The budget does not include Medicaid Expansion, though, in a press release issued Monday, Cooper says legislators are "closer than ever to agreement" on that plan.

Cooper gave the spending plan his approval just hours before his 10-day deadline to act was set to expire. In recent days Cooper has offered tepid support. The plan checks off several boxes which Cooper is sure to be happy about: investment in water and sewer projects, raises for public school teachers, and support for various cabinet agencies. It also includes a new inflationary reserve fund, doles out an average of 3.5% raises for state employees, and provides some of the Governor’s executive agencies with needed appropriations.

This plan, which was written by the Republican-led legislature, received strong bipartisan support at the legislature. However, progressives Deb Butler (D-New Hanover), Graig Meyer (D-Orange), Marcia Morey (D-Durham) and Brian Turner (D-Buncombe) voted no, citing raises that were overly modest, a lack of funding for environmental issues, and stashing too much in reserves. Some also criticized it for not appropriating more for public education. Critics say when factoring in for inflation, most public school teachers will actually receive what amounts to a pay cut.

The state has more than $6 billion in available funds. This budget marks the second time in eight months that Cooper signed a budget, following an impasse of more than three years.

On Monday, Cooper also vetoed four bills, including a Republican-backed bill that would direct North Carolina sheriffs to learn the immigration status of jailed inmates and assist federal immigration enforcement agents if they want to detain anyone. To date, Cooper has sustained all 43 of his vetoes since Democrats ended Republican Supermajorities three years ago.

