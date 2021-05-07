Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Degrees Of Justice

Published May 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT
Host Leoneda Inge talks with Professor Elan Hope of NC State University about her research of youth activism, and how racism has prompted young people to act.

It’s graduation season across the country. And in the South, that means thousands of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be heading out into the world, and many will try to change it for the better.

More than 80% of young Black people report they engaged in some form of social justice activism in the last year, according to research conducted by Elan Hope of NC State University. Hope is a co-author of the study, "Relations Between Racial Stress and Critical Consciousness for Black Adolescents."

