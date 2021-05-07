Degrees Of Justice

It’s graduation season across the country. And in the South, that means thousands of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be heading out into the world, and many will try to change it for the better.

More than 80% of young Black people report they engaged in some form of social justice activism in the last year, according to research conducted by Elan Hope of NC State University. Hope is a co-author of the study, "Relations Between Racial Stress and Critical Consciousness for Black Adolescents."

