Singing The Pandemic Blues

Published April 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
After a year when it was hard not to get the blues, something to sing about: Host Leoneda Inge checks in on some older blues and gospel musicians whose health and income struggled with venues closed and gatherings prohibited. And, she talks with Tim Duffy and Brittany Anderson of The Music Maker Relief Foundation about finding ways to support unique artists during an unprecedented time. Plus, an exclusive performance of "Blues Don't Care About You" by Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen.

Check out the Freight Train Blues Virtual Music Series.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
Rebecca Martinez
Rebecca Martinez produces podcasts at WUNC. She’s been at the station since 2013, when she produced Morning Edition and reported for newscasts and radio features. Rebecca also serves on WUNC’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability (IDEA) Committee.
