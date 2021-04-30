Singing The Pandemic Blues

After a year when it was hard not to get the blues, something to sing about: Host Leoneda Inge checks in on some older blues and gospel musicians whose health and income struggled with venues closed and gatherings prohibited. And, she talks with Tim Duffy and Brittany Anderson of The Music Maker Relief Foundation about finding ways to support unique artists during an unprecedented time. Plus, an exclusive performance of "Blues Don't Care About You" by Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen.

Check out the Freight Train Blues Virtual Music Series.